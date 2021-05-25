Preview: EnerSys's Earnings

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 26. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, EnerSys analysts model for earnings of $1.24 per share on sales of $779.23 million. In the same quarter last year, EnerSys posted EPS of $1.11 on sales of $781.80 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 11.71%. Sales would be down 0.33% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.19 0.98 0.67 1.18 EPS Actual 1.27 1 0.92 1.11 Revenue Estimate 760.97 M 723.61 M 693.74 M 771.59 M Revenue Actual 751.10 M 708.40 M 704.90 M 781.80 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 43.02%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. EnerSys is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.