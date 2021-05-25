Earnings Outlook For Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 26. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to Columbus McKinnon's Q4 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Columbus McKinnon EPS is expected to be around $0.51, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $182.40 million. In the same quarter last year, Columbus McKinnon announced EPS of $0.58 on revenue of $189.49 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be down 12.07%. Revenue would be down 3.74% from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.26 -0.01 0.46 EPS Actual 0.26 0.34 0.07 0.58 Revenue Estimate 156.73 M 157.35 M 135.15 M 186.59 M Revenue Actual 166.55 M 157.79 M 139.07 M 189.49 M

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 67.89%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Columbus McKinnon is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.