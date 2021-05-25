Recap: Huazhu Group Q1 Earnings

Shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) rose 1.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 59.26% over the past year to ($0.22), which beat the estimate of ($0.32).

Revenue of $355,000,000 higher by 25.00% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $340,650,000.

Guidance

Q2 revenue expected between $517,990,000 and $523,530,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 25, 2021

Time: 09:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ovgykoao

Technicals

52-week high: $64.53

Company's 52-week low was at $29.94

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.08%

Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd is a China-based hotel group. It operates in the leased, manachised and franchised models. The lease model involves operating hotels located on leased properties. The manachised model involves management of hotels through on-site hotel managers appointed by the group and fees are collected from franchisees. The franchise model includes providing training and reservation and support services to the franchised hotels but on-site hotel managers are not appointed. Brands under which it operates hotels are Joya Hotel, Manxin Hotels and Resorts, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, and Hi Inn. Revenues are derived from operating leased hotels and franchise and service fees from their manachised and franchised hotels.