Viasat: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) moved higher by 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 12.50% over the past year to $0.36, which may not compare to the estimate of $0.01.
Revenue of $595,782,000 higher by 0.69% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $608,100,000.
Outlook
Viasat hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Viasat hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: May 25, 2021
Time: 02:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dtxqtivd
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $61.35
Company's 52-week low was at $29.82
Price action over last quarter: down 11.63%
Company Description
Viasat Inc provides bandwidth technologies and services in three segments: satellite services, which provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services to consumers, enterprises, and commercial airlines; commercial networks, which develops end-to-end communication and connectivity systems; and government systems, which produces network-centric Internet Protocol-based secure government communication systems. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
