Viasat: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 7:59am   Comments
Shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) moved higher by 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 12.50% over the past year to $0.36, which may not compare to the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $595,782,000 higher by 0.69% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $608,100,000.

Outlook

Viasat hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Viasat hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 25, 2021

Time: 02:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dtxqtivd

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $61.35

Company's 52-week low was at $29.82

Price action over last quarter: down 11.63%

Company Description

Viasat Inc provides bandwidth technologies and services in three segments: satellite services, which provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services to consumers, enterprises, and commercial airlines; commercial networks, which develops end-to-end communication and connectivity systems; and government systems, which produces network-centric Internet Protocol-based secure government communication systems. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

 

