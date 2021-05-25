 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AutoZone: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 7:28am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 84.02% year over year to $26.48, which beat the estimate of $20.14.

Revenue of $3,651,000,000 up by 31.38% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,260,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 25, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/820/41088

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $1542.30

Company's 52-week low was at $1074.45

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.77%

Company Overview

AutoZone is the premier seller of aftermarket automotive parts, tools, and accessories to do-it-yourself customers in the United States. The company derives an increasing proportion of its sales from domestic commercial customers, roughly three quarters in fiscal 2020, and has a growing presence in Mexico and Brazil. AutoZone had 6,549 stores in the U.S. (5,885), Mexico (621), and Brazil (43) as of the end of fiscal 2020.

 

Related Articles (AZO)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Economic Reports
5 Stocks To Watch For May 25, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For May 25, 2021
Earnings Outlook For AutoZone
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com