AutoZone: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 84.02% year over year to $26.48, which beat the estimate of $20.14.

Revenue of $3,651,000,000 up by 31.38% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,260,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 25, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/820/41088

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $1542.30

Company's 52-week low was at $1074.45

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.77%

Company Overview

AutoZone is the premier seller of aftermarket automotive parts, tools, and accessories to do-it-yourself customers in the United States. The company derives an increasing proportion of its sales from domestic commercial customers, roughly three quarters in fiscal 2020, and has a growing presence in Mexico and Brazil. AutoZone had 6,549 stores in the U.S. (5,885), Mexico (621), and Brazil (43) as of the end of fiscal 2020.