Ituran Location & Control's Earnings: A Preview

Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Tuesday, May 25. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Tuesday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Ituran Location & Control's EPS to be near $0.38 on sales of $64.64 million. In the same quarter last year, Ituran Location & Control reported earnings per share of $0.31 on revenue of $68.37 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 22.58% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would have fallen 5.46% from the same quarter last year. Ituran Location & Control's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.31 0.22 0.34 EPS Actual 0.33 0.45 0.34 0.31 Revenue Estimate 62.82 M 59.10 M 49.61 M 64.10 M Revenue Actual 63.61 M 60.33 M 53.31 M 68.37 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Ituran Location & Control are up 32.43%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Ituran Location & Control is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.