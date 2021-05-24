 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Target Hospitality: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2021 7:12am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 380.00% year over year to ($0.14), which missed the estimate of ($0.09).

Revenue of $45,492,000 declined by 36.51% year over year, which beat the estimate of $40,930,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $260,000,000 and $270,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 24, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2541/41348

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $4.29

Company's 52-week low was at $0.82

Price action over last quarter: down 11.04%

Company Description

Target Hospitality Corp is a vertically integrated specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company provides vertically integrated specialty rental and comprehensive hospitality services including catering food services, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, on-site security, overall workforce lodge management, and laundry service. Target Hospitality serves clients in the oil, gas, mining, alternative energy, government, and immigration sectors. Its operating segment includes Permian Basin; Bakken Basin; Government; TCPL Keystone and others. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Permian Basin which consists of specialty rental and vertically integrated hospitality services revenue from customers in the oil and gas industry.

 

Related Articles (TH)

5 Stocks To Watch For May 24, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For May 24, 2021
Preview: Target Hospitality's Earnings
74 Biggest Movers From Friday
54 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com