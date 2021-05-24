Target Hospitality: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 380.00% year over year to ($0.14), which missed the estimate of ($0.09).

Revenue of $45,492,000 declined by 36.51% year over year, which beat the estimate of $40,930,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $260,000,000 and $270,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 24, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2541/41348

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $4.29

Company's 52-week low was at $0.82

Price action over last quarter: down 11.04%

Company Description

Target Hospitality Corp is a vertically integrated specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company provides vertically integrated specialty rental and comprehensive hospitality services including catering food services, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, on-site security, overall workforce lodge management, and laundry service. Target Hospitality serves clients in the oil, gas, mining, alternative energy, government, and immigration sectors. Its operating segment includes Permian Basin; Bakken Basin; Government; TCPL Keystone and others. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Permian Basin which consists of specialty rental and vertically integrated hospitality services revenue from customers in the oil and gas industry.