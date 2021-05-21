Buckle: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE) moved higher by 2.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 583.33% year over year to $1.16, which beat the estimate of $0.43.

Revenue of $299,125,000 up by 159.18% year over year, which beat the estimate of $253,920,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $46.72

52-week low: $13.68

Price action over last quarter: down 4.83%

Company Profile

Buckle Inc is a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company retails medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. It retails under the brand names of 'Buckle' and 'The Buckle'. Buckle markets a wide selection of mostly brand-name casual apparel including denim, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear.