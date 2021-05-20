Flowers Foods: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) moved lower after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were unchanged 0.00% over the past year to $0.41, which beat the estimate of $0.39.

Revenue of $1,302,000,000 decreased by 3.48% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,330,000,000.

Guidance

Flower Foods Sees FY21 EPS $1.10-$1.17 Vs $1.13 Estimates

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $25.18

52-week low: $21.55

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.19%

Company Description

Flowers Foods Inc is an American company producing bakery food for retail and foodservice across the United States. The product portfolio includes fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas. The company distributes to supermarkets, convenience stores, and restaurants. The operating segments are divided into direct store delivery, which provides fresh breads, tortillas, cakes, and rolls; and the warehouse segment, which distributes fresh snack cakes and frozen breads and rolls. The key brands are Nature's Own, Whitewheat, Cobblestone Bread, Wonder, and Tastykake.