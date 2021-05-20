Recap: ePlus Q4 Earnings

Shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 13.71% year over year to $1.41, which beat the estimate of $1.19.

Revenue of $352,607,000 decreased by 3.78% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $390,810,000.

Guidance

ePlus Says We Expect To See Accelerated Demand For Collaboration, Remote Work Solutions, Security, And Cloud Services

Details Of The Call

Date: May 20, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fpro.benzinga.com%2F&eventid=3082272&sessionid=1&key=D1D0303B8D92F5555E6FA9690D2FDDDC®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $107.64

Company's 52-week low was at $64.69

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.36%

Company Overview

ePlus Inc is a holding company. ePlus through its subsidiaries provides information technology solutions. The company's technology solutions enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes. It also provides consulting, professional and managed services and complete lifecycle management services including flexible financing solutions. ePlus focuses on middle market and large enterprises in North America and the United Kingdom.