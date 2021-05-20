Earnings Preview for Buckle

On Friday, May 21, Buckle (NYSE:BKE) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Buckle EPS will likely be near $0.43 while revenue will be around $253.92 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Buckle posted EPS of $0.24 on sales of $115.41 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 279.17% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 120.01% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 1.26 0.54 0.05 0.03 EPS Actual 1.33 0.85 0.71 -0.24 Revenue Estimate 318.80 M 232.62 M 170.83 M 143.23 M Revenue Actual 318.83 M 251.00 M 216.03 M 115.41 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Buckle were trading at $42.07 as of May 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 177.17%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Buckle is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.