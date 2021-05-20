Recap: Golar LNG Q1 Earnings

Shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 121.50% year over year to $0.23, which beat the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $125,827,000 up by 2.67% year over year, which beat the estimate of $107,770,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Golar LNG hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 20, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.golarlng.com/investors.aspx

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $15.12

Company's 52-week low was at $5.67

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.63%

Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd is a midstream LNG company operates in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction, and trading of LNG. The segment in which the group operates includes Shipping, FLNG (Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas vessels), Power, and Corporate and other. It generates maximum revenue from the FLNG segment.