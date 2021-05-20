Nano Dimension Shares Are Trading Higher Following Q1 Earnings
- Nano Dimension Ltd (NASDAQ: NNDM) reported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 15.5% year-on-year to $0.81 million. The revenue declined 58.9% quarter-on-quarter due to the pandemic-induced delays in sales of DragonFly systems.
- The gross margin expanded 1,892 basis points to 32.3%.
- Operating loss rose 177.5% Y/Y to $9.6 million, and the Net loss increased 349% Y/Y to $9.3 million.
- EPS loss was $(0.05).
- It held $1.5 billion in cash and equivalents. The sequential increase reflects proceeds received from the sale of American Depositary Shares.
- Price action: NNDM shares traded higher by 3.39% at $6.40 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
