Nano Dimension Shares Are Trading Higher Following Q1 Earnings
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2021 8:37am   Comments
Nano Dimension Shares Are Trading Higher Following Q1 Earnings
  • Nano Dimension Ltd (NASDAQ: NNDMreported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 15.5% year-on-year to $0.81 million. The revenue declined 58.9% quarter-on-quarter due to the pandemic-induced delays in sales of DragonFly systems.
  • The gross margin expanded 1,892 basis points to 32.3%.
  • Operating loss rose 177.5% Y/Y to $9.6 million, and the Net loss increased 349% Y/Y to $9.3 million.
  • EPS loss was $(0.05).
  • It held $1.5 billion in cash and equivalents. The sequential increase reflects proceeds received from the sale of American Depositary Shares. 
  • Price action: NNDM shares traded higher by 3.39% at $6.40 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

