Brady: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2021 7:21am   Comments
Shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 51.06% over the past year to $0.71, which beat the estimate of $0.66.

Revenue of $295,503,000 rose by 11.12% year over year, which beat the estimate of $277,480,000.

Outlook

Brady raised FY21 EPS guidance from $2.48-$2.58 to $2.58-$2.68.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 20, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/q2eob4qs

Price Action

52-week high: $57.85

52-week low: $37.47

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.66%

Company Profile

Brady Corp provides identification solutions and workplace safety products. The company offers identification and healthcare products that are sold under the Brady brand to maintenance, repair, and operations as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. Products include safety signs and labelling systems, material identification systems, wire identification, patient identification, and people identification. Brady also provides workplace safety and compliance products such as safety and compliance signs, asset tracking labels, and first-aid products. The largest end market is the United States.

 

