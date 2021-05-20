 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BJ's Wholesale Club: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2021 7:05am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) rose 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 4.35% year over year to $0.72, which beat the estimate of $0.57.

Revenue of $3,868,000,000 rose by 1.84% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,620,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

BJ's Wholesale Club hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 20, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.bjs.com%2F&eventid=3082476&sessionid=1&key=E682EF2C52C014123E6ED586AB91B274&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $50.18

52-week low: $28.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.78%

Company Description

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc is a warehouse club and gas station operator. The company provides various products such as television and electronics, furniture, computers and tablets, appliances, food products, and others. It generates its revenue from the sale of merchandise.

 

Related Articles (BJ)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Drop; Jobless Claims Data In Focus
5 Stocks To Watch For May 20, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For May 20, 2021
A Preview Of BJ's Wholesale Club's Earnings
Why BJ's Wholesale Club's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 13, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com