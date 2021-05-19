Recap: L Brands Q1 Earnings

L Brands (NYSE:LB) reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 226.26% over the past year to $1.25, which beat the estimate of $0.98.

Revenue of $3,024,000,000 higher by 82.83% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,890,000,000.

Guidance

Q2 EPS expected to be between $0.80 and $1.00.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $71.99

52-week low: $11.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.28%

Company Overview

L Brands is a women's intimate, personal-care, and beauty retailer operating under the Victoria's Secret, Pink, and Bath & Body Works brands. The company generates the majority of its business in North America, with about 5% of sales coming from international markets in fiscal 2020. Distribution channels include more than 2,600 stores and online, which represented about 35% of total sales in 2020. The company still plans to break Bath & Body Works into a stand-alone business, which we expect to be executed by August 2021.