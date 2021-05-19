Recap: Cisco Systems Q3 Earnings

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 5.06% over the past year to $0.83, which beat the estimate of $0.82.

Revenue of $12,803,000,000 rose by 6.84% year over year, which beat the estimate of $12,560,000,000.

Guidance

Cisco Systems hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 19, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cuufhumn

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high was at $54.14

52-week low was at $35.28

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.07%

Company Description

Cisco Systems, Inc. is the world's largest hardware and software supplier within the networking solutions sector. The infrastructure platforms group includes hardware and software products for switching, routing, data center, and wireless applications. Its applications portfolio contains collaboration, analytics, and Internet of Things products. The security segment contains Cisco's firewall and software-defined security products. Services are Cisco's technical support and advanced services offerings. The company's wide array of hardware is complemented with solutions for software-defined networking, analytics, and intent-based networking. In collaboration with Cisco's initiative on growing software and services, its revenue model is focused on increasing subscriptions and recurring sales.