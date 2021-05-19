Recap: Endava Q3 Earnings

Shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA) rose 0.0% after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 62.07% over the past year to $0.47, which may not compare to the estimate of $27.56.

Revenue of $154,854,000 higher by 31.06% year over year, which missed the estimate of $155,350,000.

Looking Ahead

Q4 EPS expected between $0.47 and $0.50.

Q4 revenue expected to be between $180,700,000 and $183,480,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 19, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.endava.com%2F&eventid=3082283&sessionid=1&key=650F11FE54E6EFFF599BF5C3A643A3D2®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $94.95

52-week low: $43.52

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.73%

Company Profile

Endava PLC provides technology solutions. It offers various services such as Agile Transformation, through which the company identify, define, and implement the mix of process, technology, and culture. It also provides Digital Evolution and Automation, Test Automation and Engineering, Cloud, Architecture, Software Engineering, and others. The company offers its services to various industries such as Finance, Retail and Consumer Goods, Telecommunication, Media, and Technology, Insurance and Healthcare, and others.