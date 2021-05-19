 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analog Devices: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 19, 2021 7:17am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) fell 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 42.59% year over year to $1.54, which beat the estimate of $1.45.

Revenue of $1,661,000,000 higher by 26.12% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,610,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Analog Devices said it sees Q3 EPS of $1.50-$1.72 and sales of $1.63 billion-$1.77 billion.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 19, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jdpkcwsc

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $164.40

52-week low: $104.56

Price action over last quarter: down 7.96%

Company Description

Analog Devices is a leading analog, mixed signal, and digital signal processing chipmaker. The firm has a significant market share lead in converter chips, which are used to translate analog signals to digital and vice versa. The company serves tens of thousands of customers, and more than half of its chip sales are made to industrial and automotive end markets. Analog Devices' chips are also incorporated into wireless infrastructure equipment.

 

Related Articles (ADI)

Earnings Scheduled For May 19, 2021
Earnings Outlook For Analog Devices
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For April 30: Mondelez, XPO And More
Looking Into Analog Devices's Return On Capital Employed
EU Antitrust Regulators To Unconditionally Approve Analog-Maxim Acquisition: Reuters
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com