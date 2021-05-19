Analog Devices: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) fell 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 42.59% year over year to $1.54, which beat the estimate of $1.45.

Revenue of $1,661,000,000 higher by 26.12% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,610,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Analog Devices said it sees Q3 EPS of $1.50-$1.72 and sales of $1.63 billion-$1.77 billion.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 19, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jdpkcwsc

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $164.40

52-week low: $104.56

Price action over last quarter: down 7.96%

Company Description

Analog Devices is a leading analog, mixed signal, and digital signal processing chipmaker. The firm has a significant market share lead in converter chips, which are used to translate analog signals to digital and vice versa. The company serves tens of thousands of customers, and more than half of its chip sales are made to industrial and automotive end markets. Analog Devices' chips are also incorporated into wireless infrastructure equipment.