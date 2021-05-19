Target: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) rose 4.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 525.42% over the past year to $3.69, which beat the estimate of $2.25.

Revenue of $24,197,000,000 higher by 23.36% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $21,810,000,000.

Outlook

Target said it sees Q2 comparable sales growth in mid-to-high single digits.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 19, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/su8mgext

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $217.39

52-week low: $114.23

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.84%

Company Profile

With 1,897 stores (as of the end of fiscal 2020), Target is a leading American general merchandise retailer, offering a variety of products across several categories, including beauty and household essentials (26% of fiscal 2020 sales), food and beverage (20%), home furnishings and décor (20%), hardlines (18%), and apparel and accessories (16%). Most of Target's stores are large, averaging nearly 130,000 square feet. The company has a significant e-commerce presence, deriving around 18% of sales from the channel (up from about 9% in fiscal 2019, before the pandemic). In addition to its namesake stores, Target owns Shipt, an online same-day delivery platform. After it exited Canada in 2015, virtually all of Target's revenue is generated from the United States.