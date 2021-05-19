Eagle Materials: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 21.88% year over year to $1.56, which beat the estimate of $1.23.

Revenue of $343,302,000 rose by 8.83% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $333,590,000.

Outlook

Eagle Materials hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 19, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fhyzwmke

Technicals

52-week high: $153.30

52-week low: $55.67

Price action over last quarter: Up 34.12%

Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc produces and sells construction products, building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. Construction products include cement, slag, concrete, and aggregates and building materials include gypsum wallboard, and are sold to the construction and building industries. Basic materials used for oil and natural gas extraction include frac sand and oil well cement. The firm organizes itself into three sectors: Heavy Materials, which includes the Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments; Light Materials, which includes the Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments; and Oil and Gas Proppants, which are used in oil and gas extraction.