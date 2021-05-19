Recap: Despegar.com Q1 Earnings

Shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 4600.00% year over year to ($0.47), which missed the estimate of ($0.28).

Revenue of $51,850,000 decreased by 31.85% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $54,470,000.

Outlook

Despegar.com hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 19, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=&eventid=3081255&sessionid=1&key=18731778A12C30E81CB0793874F7E66D®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $17.66

52-week low: $5.78

Price action over last quarter: down 17.46%

Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp is an online travel company in Latin America. Its product offering includes airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enables consumers to find, compare, plan and purchase travel products easily through its marketplace. The company provides a technology platform for managing the distribution of products and access to users to the network of travel suppliers. It operates through two segments: Air, which consists of the sale of airline tickets; and Packages, Hotels, and Other Travel Products, which consists of travel packages, as well as sales of hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance and destination services. Its geographical segments are Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Mexico, and other countries.