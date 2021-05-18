Recap: Steris Q4 Earnings

Shares of Steris (NYSE:STE) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 0.61% over the past year to $1.63, which missed the estimate of $1.77.

Revenue of $873,531,000 up by 6.14% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $876,210,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $216.74

52-week low: $146.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.15%

Company Overview

Steris is an Ireland-domiciled medical device company focused on sterilization services and infection prevention. The company is the global leader in contract sterilization services, ensuring the safe delivery of single-use and implantable medical equipment to hospitals around the world. Additionally, Steris sells sterilizers, washer-disinfectors, and other decontamination equipment and supplies for use by care provider facilities and in biopharma manufacturing sites. Domiciled in the United States before its 2015 inversion to Ireland, the firm continues to derive roughly 70% of revenue from its U.S. operations, 10% from the United Kingdom, and the remaining 20% from other international regions.