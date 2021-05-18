QuickLogic: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 67.57% over the past year to ($0.12), which missed the estimate of ($0.07).

Revenue of $2,240,000 higher by 3.80% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $2,500,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 18, 2021

Time: 05:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144406

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $12.49

Company's 52-week low was at $2.52

Price action over last quarter: down 22.35%

Company Description

QuickLogic Corp is engaged in the development and marketing of semiconductor and software algorithm solutions for mobile and portable electronics. The company's products enable smartphone, wearable and IoT device Original Equipment Manufacturers, or OEMs, to deliver long battery life for their customers. Its solutions fall into one of three categories: Sensor Processing, Display and Visual Enhancement, and Smart connectivity. Geographically, it has a presence in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. It also works with mobile processor manufacturers, sensor manufacturers, sensor fusion and context awareness algorithm developers in the development of reference designs, Qualified Vendor Lists, or QVLs, or Catalog solutions.