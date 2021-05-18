 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Riot Blockchain's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2021 11:22am   Comments
Share:

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares are trading higher after the company reported EPS and sales results up from last year.

The company reported first-quarter earnings per share results of $0.09, which is up from $(0.15) year over year. The company also reported sales results of $23.2 million, which is up from $2.4 million year over year.

Riot Blockchain operates in a single segment of cryptocurrency mining.

The stock was trading approximately 9% higher at $26.53 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $79.50 and a 52-week low of $1.03.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RIOT)

58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Why Bitcoin-Related Stocks Are Trading Lower Today
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Riot Blockchain
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com