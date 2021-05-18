Why Riot Blockchain's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares are trading higher after the company reported EPS and sales results up from last year.

The company reported first-quarter earnings per share results of $0.09, which is up from $(0.15) year over year. The company also reported sales results of $23.2 million, which is up from $2.4 million year over year.

Riot Blockchain operates in a single segment of cryptocurrency mining.

The stock was trading approximately 9% higher at $26.53 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $79.50 and a 52-week low of $1.03.