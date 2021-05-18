Earnings Outlook For Shoe Carnival

On Wednesday, May 19, Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect Shoe Carnival earnings of $1.4 per share. Revenue will likely be around $274.36 million, according to the consensus estimate. In the same quarter last year, Shoe Carnival reported a loss per share of $1.16 on sales of $147.50 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, quarterly profit would be up 220.69%. Revenue would be have grown 86.01% from the same quarter last year. Shoe Carnival's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.51 0.70 0.61 -0.47 EPS Actual 0.52 1.03 0.71 -1.16 Revenue Estimate 253.90 M 275.58 M 310.46 M 164.63 M Revenue Actual 253.90 M 274.58 M 300.79 M 147.50 M

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 164.17%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Shoe Carnival is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.