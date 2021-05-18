Copart Earnings Preview

On Wednesday, May 19, Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $0.8 and sales around $633.05 million. In the same quarter last year, Copart reported earnings per share of $0.58 on revenue of $550.36 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, quarterly profit would be up 37.93%. Sales would be up 15.02% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.79 0.71 0.38 0.66 EPS Actual 0.80 0.79 0.69 0.58 Revenue Estimate 628.90 M 577.75 M 436.38 M 568.62 M Revenue Actual 617.03 M 592.94 M 525.66 M 550.36 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 41.37%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Copart is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.