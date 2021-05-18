Earnings Outlook For Analog Devices

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 19. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Analog Devices's Q2 earnings.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analog Devices EPS will likely be near $1.45 while revenue will be around $1.61 billion, according to analysts. Analog Devices EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.08. Revenue was $1.32 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be up 34.26%. Sales would be up 22.25% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 1.32 1.32 1.28 1.04 EPS Actual 1.44 1.44 1.36 1.08 Revenue Estimate 1.51 B 1.44 B 1.43 B 1.33 B Revenue Actual 1.56 B 1.53 B 1.46 B 1.32 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices were trading at $148.1 as of May 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.01%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Analog Devices is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.