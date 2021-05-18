Macy's: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Macy's (NYSE:M) fell 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 119.21% year over year to $0.39, which may not compare to the estimate of ($0.41).

Revenue of $4,706,000,000 up by 55.98% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,360,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.71 and $2.12.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $21,730,000,000 and $22,230,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 18, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5cebggbo

Technicals

52-week high: $22.30

Company's 52-week low was at $4.80

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.38%

Company Description

Founded in 1858, Macy's operates nearly 600 stores under the Macy's brand, 55 stores under the Bloomingdale's brand, and about 162 freestanding Bluemercury specialty beauty stores. Macy's also operates e-commerce sites, owns 65% of a Chinese e-commerce joint venture, and licenses two Bloomingdale's stores in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. Women's apparel, accessories, shoes, cosmetics, and fragrances constituted 58% of Macy's 2020 sales. The retailer recently consolidated its headquarters in New York City.