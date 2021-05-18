 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Macy's: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2021 7:11am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Macy's (NYSE:M) fell 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 119.21% year over year to $0.39, which may not compare to the estimate of ($0.41).

Revenue of $4,706,000,000 up by 55.98% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,360,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.71 and $2.12.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $21,730,000,000 and $22,230,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 18, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5cebggbo

Technicals

52-week high: $22.30

Company's 52-week low was at $4.80

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.38%

Company Description

Founded in 1858, Macy's operates nearly 600 stores under the Macy's brand, 55 stores under the Bloomingdale's brand, and about 162 freestanding Bluemercury specialty beauty stores. Macy's also operates e-commerce sites, owns 65% of a Chinese e-commerce joint venture, and licenses two Bloomingdale's stores in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. Women's apparel, accessories, shoes, cosmetics, and fragrances constituted 58% of Macy's 2020 sales. The retailer recently consolidated its headquarters in New York City.

 

Related Articles (M)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Walmart, Home Depot Earnings
5 Stocks To Watch For May 18, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For May 18, 2021
Why People Are Turning On Chrissy Teigen (Hint: Old Mean Tweets)
Retail Week On Earnings Row: Walmart, Target, Foot Locker Among Companies Reporting
A Preview Of Macy's's Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com