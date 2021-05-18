NetEase: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) rose 3.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 74.89% over the past year to $1.14, which beat the estimate of $0.97.
Revenue of $3,132,000,000 higher by 29.96% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,110,000,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: May 18, 2021
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hdxtm53u
Technicals
52-week high: $2588.25
52-week low: $82.93
Price action over last quarter: down 0.77%
Company Overview
NetEase, which started on an Internet portal service in 1997, is a leading online services provider in China. Its key services include online/mobile games, cloud music, media, advertising, email, and e-commerce. The company develops and operates some of the China's most popular PC client and mobile games, and it partners with global leading game developers, such as Blizzard Entertainment and Mojang (a Microsoft subsidiary).
