iQIYI: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) moved higher by 5.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 55.36% year over year to ($0.25), which beat the estimate of ($0.36).

Revenue of $1,200,000,000 rose by 9.09% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,180,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Q2 revenue expected to be between $1,100,000,000 and $1,170,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 18, 2021

Time: 07:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mpd5xycv

Technicals

52-week high: $28.97

52-week low: $12.14

Price action over last quarter: down 47.68%

Company Profile

iQIYI Inc is an online entertainment service provider in China. It is primarily engaged in providing a variety of services encompassing internet video, live broadcasting, online games, online literature, animations, e-commerce and social media platform. The company produces original video content and distributes appealing professionally-produced content, partner-generated content, and user-generated content. It also offers a diverse collection of internet video content that appeals to users from broad demographics. The company's revenue is generated from membership services and online advertising services. The company earns the majority of its revenue from China.