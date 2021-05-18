 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

iQIYI: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2021 7:03am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) moved higher by 5.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 55.36% year over year to ($0.25), which beat the estimate of ($0.36).

Revenue of $1,200,000,000 rose by 9.09% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,180,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Q2 revenue expected to be between $1,100,000,000 and $1,170,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 18, 2021

Time: 07:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mpd5xycv

Technicals

52-week high: $28.97

52-week low: $12.14

Price action over last quarter: down 47.68%

Company Profile

iQIYI Inc is an online entertainment service provider in China. It is primarily engaged in providing a variety of services encompassing internet video, live broadcasting, online games, online literature, animations, e-commerce and social media platform. The company produces original video content and distributes appealing professionally-produced content, partner-generated content, and user-generated content. It also offers a diverse collection of internet video content that appeals to users from broad demographics. The company's revenue is generated from membership services and online advertising services. The company earns the majority of its revenue from China.

 

Related Articles (IQ)

Earnings Scheduled For May 18, 2021
10 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Preview: iQIYI's Earnings
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
10 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com