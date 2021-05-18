Recap: HUYA Q1 Earnings

Shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) decreased 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 6.25% over the past year to $0.17, which beat the estimate of $0.13.

Revenue of $397,567,000 rose by 16.71% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $395,850,000.

Looking Ahead

HUYA hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

HUYA hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 18, 2021

Time: 07:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/w83brckn

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $36.33

Company's 52-week low was at $14.71

Price action over last quarter: down 27.50%

Company Description

HUYA Inc operates a game live streaming platform in China. It is principally engaged in operating its own live-streaming platforms, which enable broadcasters and viewers to interact with each other during live streaming. The company generates the majority of its revenue from sales of virtual items in live streaming platforms as well as other services, which substantially consist of advertising and online game-related services.