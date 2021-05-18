DouYu International: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) decreased 4.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 107.69% year over year to ($0.01), which beat the estimate of ($0.06).

Revenue of $328,564,000 higher by 2.32% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $337,380,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 18, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/doyu/mediaframe/45031/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $20.54

Company's 52-week low was at $6.91

Price action over last quarter: down 35.40%

Company Overview

DouYu International Holdings Ltd is a game-centric live streaming platform in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps, through which users can enjoy immersive and interactive games and entertainment live streaming. It generates revenues through live streaming and advertisement.