Recap: Aytu BioPharma Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 17, 2021 4:48pm   Comments
Shares of Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 186.67% year over year to ($0.43), which missed the estimate of ($0.31).

Revenue of $13,482,000 higher by 65.30% year over year, which missed the estimate of $14,060,000.

Guidance

Aytu BioPharma hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 17, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2142/40724

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $11.76

Company's 52-week low was at $0.82

Price action over last quarter: down 38.39%

Company Description

Aytu BioPharma Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company commercializing novel products addressing patient needs. The company markets a portfolio of prescription products addressing large therapeutic markets. The primary care portfolio includes Natesto, the only FDA-approved nasal formulation of testosterone, ZolpiMist, the only FDA-approved oral spray prescription sleep aid, and Tuzistra XR, the only FDA-approved 12-hour codeine-based antitussive syrup. The pediatric portfolio includes AcipHex Sprinkle, Cefaclor, Karbinal ER, and Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor.

 

