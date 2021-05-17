Venus Concept: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 89.88% year over year to ($0.17), which missed the estimate of ($0.15).

Revenue of $22,597,000 rose by 55.76% year over year, which beat the estimate of $21,300,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $100,000,000 and $105,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 17, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/vero/mediaframe/44539/indexl.html

Technicals

52-week high: $5.00

Company's 52-week low was at $1.60

Price action over last quarter: down 8.60%

Company Overview

Venus Concept Inc is a medical technology company. It develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic technologies and related practice enhancement services. The company products include NeoGraft, Venus Viva, Venus Legacy, Venus Versa, Venus Velocity, Venus Heal, Venus Bliss, ARTAS systems and others. The company provides medical devices and treatments for hair, body, and skin related problems. The company operates domestically as well as internationally. The company generates revenue in the form of Lease and sale of products and services, out of which the majority is generated form the lease received.