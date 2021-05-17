Recap: Rockwell Medical Q1 Earnings

Shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 33.33% year over year to ($0.08), which beat the estimate of ($0.09).

Revenue of $15,473,000 declined by 2.42% year over year, which missed the estimate of $17,380,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Rockwell Medical hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $2.25

Company's 52-week low was at $0.83

Price action over last quarter: down 22.41%

Company Overview

Rockwell Medical Inc is a US-based fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic kidney disease with its products and services for the treatment of iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. The company's drug products are Triferic. Triferic is a therapy indicated to replace iron and maintain hemoglobin in adult hemodialysis patients with chronic kidney disease. The company operates in one segment of the hemodialysis market which involves the manufacture, sale, and distribution of hemodialysis products. The majority of the revenue is generated from the United States.