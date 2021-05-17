Verra Mobility: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 20.00% over the past year to $0.12, which beat the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $89,858,000 decreased by 23.01% year over year, which missed the estimate of $91,450,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Verra Mobility hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 17, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144887

Price Action

52-week high: $15.38

Company's 52-week low was at $8.57

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.96%

Company Description

Verra Mobility Corp provides smart transportation solutions. The company develops and uses technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. It operates in two segments namely Government Solutions which delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. Commercial Services segment delivers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners and violation issuing authorities. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Services segment.