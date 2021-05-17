A Preview Of Transcat's Earnings

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, May 18. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, Transcat analysts model for earnings of $0.32 per share on sales of $46.18 million. Transcat reported a per-share profit of $0.33 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $45.76 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be down 3.03%. Revenue would be up 0.91% from the same quarter last year. Transcat's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.17 -0.03 0.28 EPS Actual 0.23 0.27 0.11 0.33 Revenue Estimate 42.67 M 40.29 M 39.44 M 45.33 M Revenue Actual 44.06 M 41.61 M 38.90 M 45.76 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Transcat are up 85.28%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Transcat is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.