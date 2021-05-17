Earnings Outlook for QuickLogic

On Tuesday, May 18, QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for QuickLogic is included in the following report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

QuickLogic EPS loss is expected to be around $0.07, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $2.50 million. QuickLogic EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.37. Sales were $2.16 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 81.08%. Revenue would be up 15.85% from the year-ago period. QuickLogic's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.19 -0.24 -0.29 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.15 -0.26 -0.37 Revenue Estimate 2.70 M 2.00 M 2.37 M 2.23 M Revenue Actual 2.50 M 1.78 M 2.20 M 2.16 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.46%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. QuickLogic is scheduled to hold the call at 17:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.