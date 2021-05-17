HUYA's Earnings: A Preview

On Tuesday, May 18, HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

HUYA earnings will be near $0.13 per share on sales of $395.85 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, HUYA reported earnings per share of $0.16 on sales of $340.63 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be down 18.75%. Sales would be have grown 16.21% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.22 0.17 0.13 EPS Actual 0.19 0.22 0.21 0.16 Revenue Estimate 468.92 M 435.87 M 377.89 M 337.20 M Revenue Actual 458.29 M 414.58 M 381.77 M 340.63 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.39%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. HUYA is scheduled to hold the call at 07:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.