Earnings Outlook For Baozun

On Tuesday, May 18, Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering Baozun modeled for quarterly EPS of $0.09 on revenue of $313.38 million. Baozun earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.06 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $215.18 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 50.0%. Sales would be up 45.64% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the Baozun's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.56 0.20 0.23 0.02 EPS Actual 0.55 0.22 0.34 0.06 Revenue Estimate 521.98 M 271.88 M 299.13 M 202.25 M Revenue Actual 512.90 M 269.41 M 304.61 M 215.18 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Baozun are up 7.29%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Baozun is scheduled to hold the call at 07:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.