Recap: Jaguar Health Q1 Earnings

Shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) decreased 1.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 83.93% year over year to ($0.09), which missed the estimate of ($0.02).

Revenue of $1,241,000 higher by 42.81% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $7,400,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Jaguar Health hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 17, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1463024&tp_key=ce85968e7c

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $4.47

52-week low: $0.18

Price action over last quarter: down 36.87%

Company Profile

Jaguar Health Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Its product Mytesi is a novel, first-in-class anti-secretory agent which has a basic normalizing effect locally on the gut, and this mechanism of action has the potential to benefit multiple disorders.