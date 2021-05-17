Recap: Jaguar Health Q1 Earnings
Shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) decreased 1.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 83.93% year over year to ($0.09), which missed the estimate of ($0.02).
Revenue of $1,241,000 higher by 42.81% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $7,400,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Jaguar Health hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: May 17, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1463024&tp_key=ce85968e7c
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $4.47
52-week low: $0.18
Price action over last quarter: down 36.87%
Company Profile
Jaguar Health Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Its product Mytesi is a novel, first-in-class anti-secretory agent which has a basic normalizing effect locally on the gut, and this mechanism of action has the potential to benefit multiple disorders.
