Niu Technologies's Earnings: A Preview

On Monday, May 17, Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Niu Technologies EPS is expected to be around $0.04, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $79.68 million. Niu Technologies's loss in the same period a year ago was $0.05 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $32.90 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 180.0% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 142.21% from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.22 0.09 -0.02 EPS Actual 0.11 0.15 0.10 -0.05 Revenue Estimate 95.24 M 149.28 M 96.78 M 32.50 M Revenue Actual 102.99 M 131.74 M 91.28 M 32.90 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 195.92%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Niu Technologies is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.