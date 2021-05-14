Earnings Outlook For Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Monday, May 17. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Monday's Q1 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, Rockwell Medical analysts modeled for a loss of $0.09 per share on sales of $17.38 million. Rockwell Medical EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.12. Revenue was $15.86 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would be up 25.0%. Revenue would be up 9.6% from the same quarter last year. Rockwell Medical's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.1 -0.14 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.09 -0.1 -0.09 -0.12 Revenue Estimate 15.66 M 15.67 M 14.41 M 15.80 M Revenue Actual 15.16 M 15.28 M 15.90 M 15.86 M

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Rockwell Medical have declined 56.17%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Rockwell Medical is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.