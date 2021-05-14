Limbach Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 200.00% over the past year to ($0.03), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $113,344,000 decreased by 18.32% year over year, which missed the estimate of $122,150,000.

Outlook

Limbach Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 14, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/lmb/mediaframe/44885/indexl.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $16.09

Company's 52-week low was at $2.55

Price action over last quarter: down 3.08%

Company Overview

Limbach Holdings Inc is a commercial specialty contractor in the fields of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades. It operates in two segments: Construction, which involves new construction or renovation projects, primarily HVAC, plumbing, or electrical services; and Service segment, which provides maintenance or services primarily on HVAC, plumbing, electrical systems, and building controls directly for building owners and direct specialty contracting projects. The company derives the majority of its revenue from the construction segment.