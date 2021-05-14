Recap: Fangdd Network Group Q1 Earnings

Shares of Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) rose 2.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 15.00% year over year to ($0.17), which missed the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $44,400,000 up by 15.62% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $41,720,000.

Outlook

Q2 revenue expected between $57,999,000 and $64,105,000.

Technicals

52-week high: $129.04

Company's 52-week low was at $3.13

Price action over last quarter: down 47.57%

Company Overview

Fangdd Network Group Ltd is engaged in the business of real estate. It has built SaaS-based solutions that help real estate agents to connect with essential business resources, including customers, property listings, capital and transaction data.