Recap: Phunware Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 13, 2021 5:25pm   Comments
Shares of Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 190.00% year over year to $0.09, which beat the estimate of ($0.11).

Revenue of $1,646,000 declined by 37.65% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,450,000.

Outlook

Phunware hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2562/41245

Price Action

52-week high: $3.34

52-week low: $0.60

Price action over last quarter: down 31.90%

Company Overview

Phunware Inc is a software company. It is a Multiscreen as a Service (MaaS) integrated enterprise software platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions and data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize its mobile application audiences.

 

