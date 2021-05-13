SenesTech: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 87.36% over the past year to ($0.22), which missed the estimate of ($0.16).

Revenue of $88,000 higher by 137.84% year over year, which beat the estimate of $80,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

SenesTech hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1621/40890

Technicals

52-week high: $3.36

Company's 52-week low was at $1.30

Price action over last quarter: down 20.79%

Company Profile

SenesTech Inc is a United States-based biotech platform and research company engaged in developing technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company provides its solutions to the animal market, commercial markets, and food markets.