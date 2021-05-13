Recap: Viveve Medical Q1 Earnings

Shares of Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 2.44% year over year to ($0.80), which missed the estimate of ($0.51).

Revenue of $1,450,000 higher by 11.20% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,330,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Viveve Medical hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/vivmf/mediaframe/44723/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $5.76

52-week low: $0.42

Price action over last quarter: down 29.24%

Company Overview

Viveve Medical Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal laxity. The company offers Geneveve, a non-invasive solution that includes the Viveve System, a radio frequency generator; a reusable hand piece and single-use treatment tip; and other consumable accessories. The Geneveve is indicated for use in general procedures for electrocoagulation and hemostasis in the US. The firm markets its products through sales employees and distributors in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally.