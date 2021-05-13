Recap: Marchex Q1 Earnings

Shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) were flat after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 33.33% over the past year to ($0.08), which beat the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $12,980,000 declined by 47.63% year over year, which beat the estimate of $12,100,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Marchex hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.marchex.com%2Fevent-calendar&eventid=3162150&sessionid=1&key=9E00F58BAC2E6D821732F0A75384D962®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $3.67

Company's 52-week low was at $1.23

Price action over last quarter: down 16.83%

Company Description

Marchex Inc is a conversational analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to their business. It delivers data insights and incorporates artificial intelligence (AI)-powered functionality that drives insights and solutions to help companies find, engage, and support their customers across voice and text-based communication channels. The company generates the majority of revenues from core analytics and solutions services.